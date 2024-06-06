"It's my time" - Denis Puric ready to seize the moment and shock the world against mighty Rodtang

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric is ready to walk the talk against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. After successfully calling his shot against one of the biggest superstars in the promotion, 'The Bosnian Menace' is eager to capitalize on the chance of a lifetime by taking out the feared Thai destroyer at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Speaking during the event's press conference, Puric humbly recalled the hardships he endured that led him to this possible career-defining opportunity:

"It means the world to me, honestly. I've been preparing for this kind of moments my whole life. You know, it's not just I escaped a war-torn country, man. I grew up in poverty."

Trending

Hard times certainly create strong men, and Denis Puric is the walking epitome.

After a rocky 1-2 start in the home of martial arts, the 39-year-old stormed back with back-to-back sensational wins over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Jacob Smith.

Now, he's ready to slay his biggest adversary yet on Friday, June 7, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Puric added:

"I think it's my time. I've been preparing for this my whole career. I've been doing martial arts since I was eight years old, and it's my time, baby. It's my time."

Denis Puric warns Rodtang not to try his in-ring antics

Rodtang, of course, rose to global superstardom with his terminator-like fighting style and penchant for willingly taking hard shots to the chin.

Denis Puric is well aware of this and dared 'The Iron Man' to try this tactic with him.

In a ONE interview, 'The Bosnian Menace' said he has the power to break Rodtang's legendary iron chin, even with eight-ounce gloves:

"If he drops his hands and does the taunting things with me, it's not going to be pretty. I'm the hardest hitter in this division. Nobody hits harder than me. If I just land a nice shot, I know I'm going to put him out."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.