"It's time for me to step up" - Aung La N Sang ready to beat up all contenders to reclaim lost crown

Former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang refuses to wave the white flag after losing his belts.

Even when most pundits believe that the 38-year-old's best days are already behind him, the defiant Aung La aims to prove them all wrong by taking out every contender on his path to gold.

'The Burmese Python' has let his actions do the talking as of late, winning his last three bouts by way of ruthless finishes.

That impressive three-fight winning streak has certainly put the Aung La back in world title contention.

Revitalized by his new contract with the world's largest martial arts organization, the fan favorite said he'll punch his way to a title shot even if he has to go through every middleweight in the promotion.

Aung La, who trains out of Kill Cliff FC in Florida, told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I do want to fight all the middleweights. I'm known as the gatekeeper but I'm ready to keep beating all the middleweights. It's time for me to step up and make my title run."

Nevertheless, this truly is the perfect time for Aung La to recover his lost glory. Quite frankly, this could probably be his last chance, given his age and the wear and tear on his body.

Then again, we know Aung La is a true warrior who will gladly go out on his shield on his way back to the top of the mountain.

Aung La N Sang says he has a lot left in the tank

Age is just a number for Aung La N Sang. Granted he may no longer be the spring chicken he once was, the battle-tested veteran says his body remains primed for the highest form of combat.

He told Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA:

"I mean you never know, you know. I feel healthy right now. I feel strong in training. I'm stronger than I've ever been and I feel good physically. I feel good. I rest a little bit more but two hours of training is still nothing for me."

Watch Aung La N Sang's full interview:

