"It's all about the timing" - Rodtang says Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut rematch will be decided by who strikes first

Rodtang believes the must-see rematch between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut is "all about the timing."

Later this week, ONE 167 will end with a highly-anticipated rematch as Tawanchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut. They first fought in an October 2023 kickboxing bout, with Nattawut stepping in on short notice and losing by unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender.

Heading into Friday's event, most people are picking Tawanchai to emerge victorious again. With that said, the hard-hitting Nattawut can't be overlooked, especially after how their first fight played out.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Rodtang, who also fights at ONE 167, was asked about Tawanchai vs Nattawut 2. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion responded by saying this:

"I think it would be very close. I can't say for sure who is going to get the win. But it's all about the timing. Whoever gets the timing right will get the knockout."

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 7 event featuring Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 in the world-title main event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Rodtang looks to make a statement at ONE 167 before Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2

Before Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2, Rodtang is featured in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout in the ONE 167 co-main event. Standing across from 'The Iron Man' will be ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric, who's making his promotional debut in kickboxing.

Puric is coming off an impressive unanimous decision Muay Thai win against Jacob Smith on April 5. 'The Bosnian Menace' attempted to secure a title shot against Rodtang, the flyweight king in "The Art of Eight Limbs," before receiving an offer for the upcoming kickboxing bout.

'The Iron Man' holds a promotional kickboxing record of 2-0. With a win against Puric, the Thai megastar could find himself challenging Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in a historic rematch.