"Everyone thinks they can win" - Rodtang unbothered by Denis Puric's relentless taunting ahead of ONE 167

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been typically ice cold in the face of trash talk from his opponent ahead of ONE 167. 'The Iron Man' is usually the one doing the taunting as he puts on a show for the fans inside the circle and looks to force opponents to play his game.

The flyweight Muay Thai king knows that this won't be the case against an opponent like Denis Puric who he won't need to come chasing after.

Puric has been calling to fight the Thai superstar for some time now, and after beating Jacob Smith earlier this year, the fight was put together.

In the co-main event on June 7, they will meet in a kickboxing bout in which Rodtang will look to silence his opponent following the criticism that he has aimed at him.

During the ONE 167 press conference, the fan favorite dismissed Puric's words and said that he will answer them with his performance at the Impact Arena:

"Everyone has their opinion, and everyone thinks they can win in their own way. But the only absolute answer to this, we will see in the Circle this Saturday."

Watch the full interview below:

Rodtang has a point to prove on June 7

For as highly regarded as Rodtang is as one of the best strikers in the world, there are many that will see some truth in what Denis Puric has been saying.

Not only that, 'The Iron Man' is coming off of his first loss in a striking contest during his time competing in ONE Championship. He was narrowly beaten by Superlek back in September at ONE Friday Fights 34 with injuries that he suffered later on keeping him out of action until now.

If there was ever a moment for fans to see what they perceive to be the old Rodtang, it is right now.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.