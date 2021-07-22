"It's weak" - Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor's post-fight injury excuses after UFC 264

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for the second consecutive time in the main event of UFC 264. While the fight ended unexpectedly due to McGregor breaking his leg, Poirier claimed to have played some part in it.

However, the Irishman refuted such claims and later went on to say that he had stepped into the fight with an injured leg.

Dustin Poirier recently shared his opinion on the entire episode in an interview with Teddy Atlas. 'The Diamond' deemed McGregor's post-fight claims to be weak and dismissed them as mere excuses.

However, Dustin Poirier is seemingly unbothered by his rival's statements as well as the public opinion. Poirier told Atlas in a recent episode of The Fight:

"Mainly I just feel it's weak. It's weak. It's excuses. But I'm trying not to read too far into it and go down these days of reading what videos are out or what people are saying. Because I'm back home with my family. It's a win on my record. I know I did what I needed to do in the fight, pre-fight, my training camp. I crossed and checked all the boxes I needed to check. Gave it my all and went out there and then...you know, like we're saying it's noise. Whatever people are gonna say or he's gonna say, it is what it is. I'm healthy, I'm safe, I'm back home, have another win on my record. And I'm still the number 1 contender. So, those are facts."

Conor McGregor claimed to have fought Dustin Poirier with an injured leg

Conor McGregor said he had 'multiple stress fractures' to his shinbone above the ankle when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman even claimed that there had been talks about whether the fight would take place at all.

Posting an update on his injury in the aftermath of the bout, Conor McGregor said in an Instagram video:

"I have trouble with the ankle anyway. Everyone keeps asking me at what point did the leg break?" he said. "Ask [UFC president] Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr (Jeffrey) Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew... I had stress fractures on my leg going into that cage. There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring with no shin pads and I kicked the knee a few times, so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle."

