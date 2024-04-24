"It's weird to see" - Chris Weidman compares Alex Pereira's wrestling "deficiency" to Ben Askren's striking skills 

Chris Weidman has raised doubts about Alex Pereira's well-roundedness as a fighter, specifically his wrestling.

Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, recently defended his title with a first-round knockout victory. Despite Pereira's impressive run, capturing titles in two divisions within the UFC, Weidman believes Pereira has a significant weakness in wrestling.

Weidman compared the Brazilian champ's situation to former champion Ben Askren, known for his elite grappling but limited striking. Speaking to Michael Bisping on a recent episode of his BELIEVE YOU Me, 'The All-American' had this to say:

“It’s hard for me to get fully behind Pereira because I do see such an opening with the wrestling, and he hasn’t really fought wrestlers… It’s almost like Ben Askren coming into the UFC and being able to just become a multiple-time champion with no hands... I mean, the guy had an unbelievable MMA career and he had no striking at all... This guy’s [Alex Pereira] almost the opposite. I would almost say he’s as bad (at) wrestling as Ben Askren is with striking.”

He further added:

“This guy [Alex Pereira] may go down as one of the best fighters of all time, It is weird to see. I don’t know if it’s just the matchups or the evolution of the sport.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Chris Weidman's interview below:

Alex Pereira rejects Magomed Ankalaev's Abu Dhabi callout, wants to fight sooner

Alex Pereira is eyeing a return to the octagon sooner rather than later. Despite Magomed Ankalaev's public challenge for a title fight at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this October, Pereira desires a quicker matchup.

Following Pereira's dominant win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Ankalaev expressed confidence in dethroning the champion via first-round knockout. He subsequently called for a title clash at UFC 308.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, in a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Pereira shut down Ankalaev's proposed timeline:

"I don't want to fight at the end of the year. I want to fight sooner, so maybe that shows he won't be ready. I don't know why he said that. This guy is complicated. Honestly, I have to see what's best. I'm here to fight, but I don't understand best about other things like where is best [to fight] and where isn't. If I have to fight there, I will, but if it's not a date I want, then it's not best for me. I can say no." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Expand Tweet

While Pereira acknowledges Ankalaev as a potential challenger, especially after Ankalaev's knockout of Johnny Walker, the champion isn't keen on waiting until October.

Pereira expects to be cleared for training in early May after recovering from a double toe fracture sustained before and during his UFC 300 fight.