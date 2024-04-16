Injury suffered at UFC 300 could reportedly derail Alex Pereira's Rio de Janeiro dream

Alex Pereira's Rio de Janeiro goal could reportedly be derailed by an injury sustained at UFC 300.

Pereira retained his light heavyweight title after knocking out Jamahal Hill in the opening round of the main event at UFC 300, which took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the fight, Pereira spoke to Joe Rogan and disclosed his plans to compete in Brazil at heavyweight. He said:

''I talked a lot about fighting in Brazil if I won this fight. I won this fight, I'm not hurt, nothing happened. I know there needs to be a lot of promotion behind a fight but I want to have a fight at heavyweight.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

According to a recent revelation made by UFC CEO Dana White, 'Poatan' might have had difficulty with his kicks during the fight. After UFC 300, White made an appearance in front of the media, revealing that Pereira had broken his toe a few weeks before the fight. He stated:

"You guys don't know this yet but I'll tell you. I just found out when I went up in the octagon because I saw [Pereira] messing around with his foot. He broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe, I thought he broke his toe in the fight. His team was like, 'No he broke his toe two weeks ago.'''

Check out Dana White's comments below (5:30):

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's recent post on X, Pereira broke another toe during his fight against Hill, shattering his dreams of fighting in Brazil. He wrote:

''Extremely unlikely Alex Pereira fights in Rio next month, I’m told. As revealed after the 300 main event, he broke his toe in the days leading up to the fight, and he suffered a second broken toe during the fight, too.''

Jiri Prochazka reacts to Alex Pereira's win at UFC 300

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira successfully defended his title at UFC 300. 'Poatan' faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of the historic fight card. The Brazilian fighter easily defeated his opponent, knocking him out in the first round.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka shared his opinion on Pereira's 1st round KO victory.

''I saw him, saw his performance, amazing and I have to say now I'm starting to take it seriously because this is for me something what I want to want to do, want to achieve this victory.''

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (0:48):

In their last octagon meet, Pereira knocked out Prochazka in the second round to capture the vacant light heavyweight belt.

