"It seems like Dustin has his number" - Georges St-Pierre names who Conor McGregor should fight next in the UFC

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has revealed who he believes Irish superstar Conor McGregor should face when he returns to the UFC octagon.

Conor McGregor is currently coming off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier. The most recent fight between the two men ended after McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round in a horrific fashion.

Conor McGregor has since called for a fourth fight between the two men to be booked. However, Georges St-Pierre does not think this would be a smart choice for McGregor to make.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Georges St-Pierre had the following to say on the topic of Conor McGregor and what his next steps should be:

"He start off the fight very well. But then after you can see that Poirier was getting over him. I think if he comes back, if I'm Conor McGregor, or maybe not Conor because he is a very proud fighter, if I'm his manager, I don't want my client to come back to fight the same guy again for the fourth time. Because now it seems like Dustin has his number. He needs to, perhaps, take another fight."

Georges St-Pierre names the fighter he believes Conor McGregor should fight next

Rather than have McGregor fight Poirier again, Georges St-Pierre believes the Irishman face off against another former foe.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz each boast a win other the other man, and with both currently coming off losses, now would appear to be an ideal time to book the trilogy.

"I think he should come back (and) fight maybe Nate Diaz, or someone else that has a different style than Dustin Poirier. Styles make fights and sometimes I have the feeling that now Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now. And Conor's been out for a long time, he needs to get back in there. To spend more time in the octagon in order to find his own self."

