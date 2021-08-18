"The fight games lacking fighters" - Nate Diaz takes a shot at entire UFC roster; Conor McGregor agrees

One of the UFC's biggest star attractions, Nate Diaz has always been known to cause controversy. His cryptic tweets and posts on social media act as a catalyst for the MMA community.

He did the same recently with a message taking a dig at the current UFC roster. He tweeted:

"The fight games (sic) lacking fighters."

The fight games lacking fighters — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 18, 2021

In the past, Nate Diaz has always been very vocal about the company, as evident from his press conferences and post-fight interviews. In one such event after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, the Stockton native stated the reason for taking time off in 2019.

"The reason I was off is everybody sucked," claimed Nate Diaz.

Check out the iconic moment below:

Conor McGregor concurred with Nate Diaz's latest opinion. The Irishman seemed to have retweeted the Stockton native's post, but later deleted it.

Conor McGregor retweeted Nate Diaz's post

McGregor, who's fresh off a loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, is currently recovering from a leg injury. However, the Irishman is very active on social media. Not unlike Nate Diaz, he recently started a Twitter feud against the retired UFC double-champ, Daniel Cormier.

I understand the business fully. It’s when it’s covered solely one sided is the issue. That is not professionalism. That is moms basement. Dc hooks a tripod/camera up the box room of his house. It’s garbage. https://t.co/Vfh2D0w9pp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Nate Diaz is still not completely out of the welterweight title picture

The MMA world was on its heels when Nate Diaz rocked Leon Edwards in the last minute of their fight at UFC 263. After getting dominated on the feet and the ground for 24 minutes and 30 seconds, Diaz landed a straight right hand on Edwards, rattling him.

Watch the moment when Nate Diaz almost finished Leon 'Rocky' Edwards in the fifth round:

Nate Diaz also expressed his opinion about the UFC and its treatment of fighters to Leon Edwards. 'Rocky' mentioned:

"Nate told me after the fight, 'don’t let these motherf*****s tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you,' and I felt that."

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these motherfuckers tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 14, 2021

The California resident proved a huge point in his fight against Edwards. Diaz cannot be counted out until the fight is stopped. It is safe to say that 'The Stockton Slugger' turned his defeat into a victory against Leon Edwards and still holds a claim in the welterweight division, especially since the current 170-lbs champion Kamaru Usman took notice.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh