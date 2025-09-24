"It was a shutout victory" - Nadaka Yoshinari praises Numsurin's big win over Songchainoi

Nadaka Yoshinari has nothing but respect for his upcoming foe, Numsurin Chor Ketwina, after watching the latter destroy one of his old nemesis to book a shot at the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai title.The 24-year-old faces the Thai slugger on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena with the atomweight Muay Thai crown on offer for the winner at ONE 173.The 10-time Muay Thai world champion had hoped to meet Songchainoi under the ONE Championship banner in a rematch before Numsurin delivered a dominant performance that snapped Songchainoi’s nine-fight win streak in the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 122 this past August.To prepare himself for their showdown, Nadaka has done extensive study on that distinctive victory, and offered his analysis of Numsurin's tactical approach.While speaking with the ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, the young gun said:&quot;In my eyes, it was a shutout victory. Since he beat the opponent I was expecting to face, and in such a way, I think that's why he was chosen for the title shot.&quot;Though the Eiwa Sports Gym athlete has been impressed by Numsurin's victory last month, one which took his promotional slate to 6-0, the Japanese slugger vows to do his best in search of a career-defining win in Tokyo.He further continued:&quot;He's a worthy opponent, and I'll give my very best to win,&quot; he continued.Nadaka heads into this world title matchup riding three back-to-back victories under the ONE banner against Rak Erawan (knockout), Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (unanimous decision), and Hamada Azmani (TKO).Could he make it four in a row and leave the Ariake Arena as the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai king on November 16? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased here. For how-to-watch details, visit watch.onefc.com.Nadaka is loving his power in four-ounce glovesDuring an interview uploaded on Oricon's YouTube channel in June this year, Nadaka revealed just how much he's been loving the switch to fight in Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves as opposed to competing in larger mitts.The Eiwa Sports Gym representative said:&quot;I think it [fighting in smaller gloves] really suits my style better. So, I feel like my sense of distance and my offensive power have been sharpened. And if my punches really hit my opponent's vital spots, I think I can put on a match that can [end] with one hit.&quot;It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at ONE Championship 173.