“It took a toll on my body” – Tawanchai says he put his body through hell for Superbon megafight

Tawanchai PK Saenchai says going toe-to-toe with Superbon Singha Mawynn for five rounds took a toll on his body.

After earning impressive victories against Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and ‘Smokin’ Jo' Nattawut, the Thai superstar put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against one of the greatest strikers in combat sports history in Superbon.

The two fan favorites stepped into the main event spotlight at ONE Friday Fights 46 and delivered a Fight of the Year contender that ultimately saw Tawanchai walk away with the unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with Combat Matrix following the critically acclaimed clash, the divisional king revealed that he needed to take some much-needed time off after putting his body through hell in the war against his countryman.

“At first, when I ended this fight, I felt light. I felt like I needed to take a break,” he admitted. “Because it took a toll on my body.”

Tawanchai hopes to stay on top as Superbon prepares to climb back up

With his win over Superbon inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai moved his active win streak to seven in a row.

That string of victories dates back to January 2022 and includes his ONE world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

As for Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has now lost two of his last three, though those losses have come against two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

However, an impressive second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan in June is sure to keep him within reach of a potential title rematch with Chingiz Allazov, the man who beat him earlier.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.