“It will be different” – Joshua Pacio says he can’t use Mikey Musumeci’s win over Jarred Brooks as a blueprint in an MMA match

Joshua Pacio believes Mikey Musumeci's submission win over Jarred Brooks doesn't change the fact that he'll still be up against the toughest assignment of his MMA career next.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion has been on a road to redemption since surrendering his throne to Brooks in December 2022.

One way the Lions Nation MMA affiliate has bridged the gap to the reigning strawweight MMA king is by watching some of his foe’s past fights, including his triangle-armbar loss to Musumeci in a flyweight submission grappling world title tussle at ONE Fight Night 13.

Joshua Pacio admits it has helped him recognize some flaws within ‘The Monkey God’s' arsenal, but it won’t necessarily mean he could execute the same moves as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ did to force a tap inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last August.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan before his rematch with Brooks, the Filipino fighter said:

“I got a few pointers from that match. I saw great submission attempts from Musumeci that I can use. However, I think it will be different in an MMA match.

“Brooks will be more relaxed to stay in someone’s guard throwing ground and pound in an MMA match. It would certainly be a different story.”

Watch the full interview here:

It’s now or never for Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar

Though it has been a long path back to 26 pounds of gold, ‘The Passion’ vows to be at his best when his rematch against Brooks gets underway at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

After all, he’s already showcased a much more formidable gameplan since his title loss to the Mash Fight Team representative, battering Mansur Malachiev across all areas of the game in a fierce strawweight MMA tie at ONE Fight Night 15.

With redemption being the name of the game when he meets the divisional king inside the Lusail Sports Arena, Joshua Pacio should have it in him to produce a career-defining performance on fight night.

Check your local listings for more info on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.