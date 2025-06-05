“It will be vengeance” - Elmehdi El Jamari eager to make Aliff pay for knocking out his older brother Zakaria

ONE Fight Night 32 feels personal for Elmehdi El Jamari. Apart from an opportunity to climb the strawweight Muay Thai ladder, it's also a chance for El Jamari to avenge his sibling Zakaria against his tormentor.

On Friday, June 6, 'The Sniper' will slug it out with the red-hot Aliff Sor Dechapan in a pivotal three-round slugfest inside the fabled halls of Bangkok's 'Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium.

Aliff initially faced Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 24 last year. The Malaysian-Thai rising star handed the Moroccan heavy-hitter a one-sided beatdown, knocking him out with a right-hand hammer in just 97 seconds.

Speaking to ONE Championship in his pre-event interview, Elmehdi El Jamari admitted he has redemption on his mind:

“I cannot wait for the fight. I cannot wait to enter the ring. It will be vengeance that rises to the level of our expectations."

The younger El Jamari burst onto the ONE Championship scene last April with a resounding first-round finish over Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Ostora Fighters World affiliate is eager to score another dominant win and prove he is a true contender in the 125-pound Muay Thai ranks. Fueled by his quest for revenge, we can expect El Jamari to go ham against Aliff at ONE Fight Night 32.

Aliff says Elmehdi El Jamari is much better than his brother Zakaria

Given his victory over Zakaria, Aliff believes he will once again have the upper hand against Elmehdi El Jamari, since they have similar fighting styles.

However, in his own interview with ONE, the Sor Dechapan star admitted the younger El Jamari is much more dangerous.

“Yeah, I’ve knocked out his brother. I think both of them have the same style. But, in my opinion, Elmehdi is much more powerful than Zakaria. He’s much more complete than his brother.”

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 32 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

