Italy denies offering the Colosseum for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, but would agree on only one condition

The highly anticipated Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight might not take place at the historic Roman Colosseum after Italian officials recently denied offering the almost 2000-year-old site to the two tech billionaires.

Last week, speculations about a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight hit a new peak after it was reported that Italy has offered to host the momentous event at the fabled 'Flavian Amphitheater.' These rumors were further fueled by the Tesla CEO tweeting:

"Some chance fight happens in Colosseum."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Some chance fight happens in Colosseum Some chance fight happens in Colosseum

While stories of a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg super fight being held at the Roman Colosseum undoubtedly hyped the tech billionaire matchup, the Italian government recently rubbished the news of the Italian Ministry of Culture making any such offers.

According to ET Canada, Italian officials denied inviting the two tech moguls to fight at the iconic arena and released a statement regarding the same. While the statement rebuffed earlier reports, it also suggested that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could use the Roman Colosseum under one condition:

"There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded. If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge."

No Jumper @nojumper The Head of Press Office of the Ministry of Culture has denied the Italian Government has offered the Roman Colosseum as a ring for the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The Head of Press Office of the Ministry of Culture has denied the Italian Government has offered the Roman Colosseum as a ring for the fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. https://t.co/6JYWWchEUa

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg boxing: UFC fighter claims he received offers to train Meta Platforms CEO

The MMA community is abuzz with speculation about a possible cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. While the rumors have yet to be substantiated with official confirmation, recent reports indicate that UFC veteran Kevin Lee has received an intriguing offer to train alongside Meta Platforms' CEO.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Lee was asked for his thoughts on the potential Zuckerberg vs. Musk matchup. The UFC welterweight replied:

"I'm not going to lie, I love it. I got offered to go and train with Zuckerberg. He's legit, he's for real. He's really going out there and competing... He is a real man for that... I really don't want to pick a dog in the fight. I respect them both."

Watch the full video below:

While it is hard to predict if such an absurd cage fight will materialize, Dana White recently claimed that there are several hurdles in the way of the matchup being confirmed. The UFC frontman cited the size difference between the two men and the possibility of a state commission denying permissions.

Meanwhile, Kevin Lee recently faced Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC on ESPN 48. He lost via first-round submission.

