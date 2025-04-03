"Its ok, Dana has a mega yacht", "He’s gonna get cut" - Fans react to Josh Emmett calling GFL paydays “ridiculous”

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett's recent comments about the fighting promotion GFL have caused quite a stir on social media. Ahead of his fight on April 5, the 40-year-old had a press conference where he was asked about his teammate and former UFC fighter Urijah Faber returning to action in the GFL.

Emmett shared that he was interested in seeing how things unfold at the new promotion. He also revealed that he was privy to some of the paychecks being received by the GFC fighters and it was a significant sum.

Emmett then joked about going to GFL for one bout and then returning to the UFC.

"I'm curious to see how that organisation kind of pans out and plays out. But yeah, it seems like a lot of veterans, for sure, are fighting each other... So yeah, more power to them because... I know some of the pay that these guys are making and it's ridiculous. I wish I could hop over and do one fight, then I'll come back [to the UFC]."

Check out Josh Emmett's comments below:

Emmett's comments caught the attention of MMA fans who shared their reaction on social media. One of them took the opportunity to poke fun at Dana White.

"It's ok. Dana has a mega yacht."

Another individual claimed that Emmett might get released from the UFC for his comments.

"He's gonna get cut."

One user commended the 40-year-old for his openness.

"Wow, good on him for addressing it."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Josh Emmett's comments

Who will Josh Emmett face in his next UFC outing?

After scoring a vicious knockout victory against Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett will return to the octagon on April 5. He will lock horns against undefeated contender Lerone Murphy in a five-round featherweight showdown.

The fight will headline the card which is set to take place at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will also feature other prominent fighters like Kennedy Nzechukwu, Brad Tavares, Gerald Meerschaert and Vanessa Demopoulos.

