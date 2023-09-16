"Izzy won't like it" - Khamzat Chimaev can leapfrog Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis to fight Sean Strickland next, says Michael Bisping

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to make his much-anticipated return to action against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 next month, more than a year since his last fight.

According to Michael Bisping, a victory could see 'Borz' leapfrog both Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis to face Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

Strickland defeated Adesanya in surprising fashion at UFC 293 last weekend, dominating 'The Last Stylebender' on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Adesanya in now 1-2 in his last three fights, and given the nature of his loss to Strickland, there are not many advocates for an immediate rematch.

Bisping believes that a strong showing from Khamzat Chimaev against a former title challenger in Paulo Costa could cement him as the next title contender, despite his lack of a divisional ranking.

During a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping said:

"It's been a long time since Khamzat Chimaev fought, last time was against Kevin Holland. Once again, went out there, two minutes 13 [seconds], submitted him with a d'arce choke. But that was last September, a year ago."

'The Count' added:

"If Khamzat wins, is he fighting for the belt next? 'Cause I'll tell you what, Dricus du Plessis won't like it, Robert Whittaker won't, Izzy won't like it, Jared Cannonier won't like it! Sean Strickland, he might not like it either! But the reality is that if Khamzat Chimaev goes out there and can do what he does to everybody else, against Paulo Costa, there is you're next contender for the middleweight title."

Dricus du Plessis was expected to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 but turned down the fight due to an injury. Sean Strickland was chosen to replace him, and following his unlikely win, there was speculation that du Plessis could face Strickland next.

But Dana White does not appear too pleased with the South African, and Khamzat Chimaev could certainly position himself nicely for a title shot with a win over Paulo Costa.

Chael Sonnen thinks Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev just became the No.1 contender's fight

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev are set to face off at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi next month. It will be Chimaev's first bout since September 2020, but Chael Sonnen believes that a win for 'Borz' could see him face Sean Strickland next.

Sonnen also feels that given that Strickland is now the champion, Paulo Costa could also be awarded a title shot with a win at UFC 294. 'The American Gangster' said:

"Strickland vs Paulo works all day long. Strickland vs Chimaev works all day long. That’s going to be the number one contenders match and Du Plessis is going to get forgotten."

