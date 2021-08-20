"Izzy couldn't stop my takedowns!" - Kayla Harrison makes incredibly bold claim after dominant win at PFL 8

Kayla Harrison dominated her opponent at PFL 8, taking her record to an impressive 11-0.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo is one of the fastest emerging stars in the world of MMA. She entered her second PFL playoffs and finished Genah Fabian in the first round of the 2021 PFL women's lightweight semifinal. Harrison now advances to the final, where she will face Taylor Guardado.

Mentioning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who's known for his elite takedown defense. 'The Last Stylebender' trains at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, like her opponent Genah Fabian. Harrison said:

"Scientists, you kept talking about scientists, scientists at City Kickboxing [Aukland, New Zealand], Izzy couldn't stop my takedowns!"

If her one-sided victory wasn't enough, Kayla Harrison cut an exciting promo in her post-fight interview. She leveraged her momentum and showcased confidence in her abilities, saying:

"Listen! Everyone keeps saying, oh how do you solve the Kayla Harrison puzzle, how do you beat her... Spoiler alert! There's no fricking puzzle, I put you on your back and I mess you up. I told you one by one, they're all gonna fall. So doubt me now she I'm gonna show you how great I am."

It became clear that Harrison meant no harm with her words. She spoke about her post-fight interview at the press conference after the event. However, she maintained that she would be successful in securing a takedown against the UFC's 185-lbs king.

"I'm just kiddin', Izzy. Seems like a nice guy. But I mean, I would take him down, just to be clear."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was full of praise for Kayla Harrison

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his thoughts on the PFL women's lightweight finalist. 'The Eagle' said:

“I think [Kayla Harrison] is like best in the world. I just think like, ‘Who can beat her?’ I don’t think someone can beat her. I don’t see nobody in PFL [beating her]…Judo like one of the hardest sports in the world. If you win twice Gold medal, you have to be like beast, you know?”

