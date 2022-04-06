Watch: John Wayne Parr receives money from stranger following video of him giving some of his ONE X bonus to his son

Good karma comes to those who deserve it. After receiving a $50,000 bonus at ONE X, Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr decided to share the money with his loved ones. After sharing some of his bonus money with his mother, Parr released a video of himself handing over some cash to his son, Jesse James, as well.

Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did 🏻 !!! Yesterday made me so happy being able to share part of my $50,000 by giving my kids $500 each to put in their savings.Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did!!! Yesterday made me so happy being able to share part of my $50,000 by giving my kids $500 each to put in their savings. Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did 🙏🏻❤️!!! https://t.co/SwFIM2gRas

In a beautiful turn of events, a complete stranger showed Parr a random act of kindness a few days later. The said stranger stopped Parr on one of his daily runs to hand him some money as well. A pleasantly flabbergasted Parr made a video of it and posted it on his Instagram page:

John Wayne Parr narrates the story:

"So, a little story about karma. So yesterday I did a little video. I gave my son a bit of money after I won the [ONE X] bonus. And today we were doing a big run. And some big guy coming from across the street. [He] sees me, puts his hand in his pocket, pulls out 300 bucks and just hands it to me. And I was like, 'what??' I didn't give it back. So I have 300 bucks! Oh s***! Life is good!"

If there's anyone who deserves random acts of kindness, it's Parr. He's such a down-to-earth person who has a big heart. Despite being a ferocious fighter in the ring, 'The Gunslinger' is a gentle and sweet soul outside of it. He is more than worthy of receiving all the best vibes in the world.

John Wayne Parr ended his career in a blaze of glory at ONE X

In a career exit befitting the legend, 'The Gunslinger' John Wayne Parr emptied his chamber for a final burst of violence before hanging up his gloves for good. At ONE X, the 46 year-old Parr squared off against former ONE lightweight king and Wushu specialist Eduard Folayang.

After a storied career spanning 35 years, Parr decided that his fight with the Filipino MMA legend would be his last. At ONE X, the Australian was gunning for his 100th win. If Parr had won that night, it would have been a Cinderella ending to his legendary career.

By the time the final bell rang, however, no one cared if he won or lost. Parr achieved something that transcended the win-loss column. After getting battered and bruised for nearly three rounds, the aging Parr was on the brink of a lopsided defeat. By the final minute of the last round, however, 'The Gunslinger' had turned back the clock.

In the face of imminent defeat, Parr threw caution to the wind and connected with a flying knee that sent his opponent reeling back. 'The Gunslinger' then threw everything he had like he was two decades younger. The crowd roared as the legend was on the brink of a miraculous comeback.

Folayang survived a late-fight resurgence by Parr and won the bout via unanimous decision. Despite losing his final bout, however, Parr was still able to remind the world why he is deemed a legend and worthy of a $50,000 ONE X performance bonus.

