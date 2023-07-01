"J*zzaprove" - Paulo Costa's hilarious "wrestler" reference while reacting to Craig Jones' "keep jiujitsu gay" T-shirt has fans in splits

Paulo Costa is known for his hilarious persona on Twitter where the UFC middleweight is highly interactive with fans and engages on a range of MMA discussions, often in jest.

Costa reacted to a T-shirt worn by renowned Australian grappler and submission artist Craig Jones. Jones can be seen wearing the T-shirt in several of his Instagram posts. It is part of his merch and sports the text 'Keep JiuJitsu Gay'. The T-shirt is available for purchase on MA1's official website.

Costa tweeted:

"Thanks God I’m wrestler"

Fans joined in on the act and replied with their renditions of Costa saying he disapproves of something in his heavy Brazilian accent.

"Paulo jizzaprove"

"“I dissaaprove”"

Fans also joked about Costa's infamous 'secret juice' being the cure for Jones and popular Twitter bot @RoastHimJim also got in on the act by roasting the Brazilian fighter.

"Well, thank God for giving you a career where you can pretend to fight other sweaty people for a living. Keep living the dream, champ!"

"Paulo, I think your Secret Juice has the power to turn these guys back to being straight."

"I feel so dumb for not following you sooner, immensely entertained with your personality"

"You are brasilian, ofcourse you are gay:)))"

"You always look like you have a filter on your face"

"You'd look good in the shirt though"

Paulo Costa picks a side in the rumored Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing a mixed martial arts fight against each other, and with UFC president Dana White confirming talks, a mega exhibition is a real possibility.

Paulo Costa picked Twitter owner Elon Musk's side on his 52nd birthday. Costa wished Musk on June 28 and stated that he is always in his corner.

"Happy birthday @elonmusk I’m always in your corner. #secretjuice [cup with straw emoji]"

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Costa joins UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion and Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre in picking sides between the two billionaires.

Jones pledged support to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and offered to train alongside him. Zuckerberg is already a keen martial artist and has participated in tournaments.

Georges St-Pierre offered his expertise and stated that it would be an honor to help train Elon Musk for the fight.

