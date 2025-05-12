Jack Della Maddalena addresses comment made about Ian Machado Garry's son at UFC 315 presser

Jack Della Maddalena walked away with UFC gold at 315 but not without seemingly throwing some shade at Ian Machado Garry. Della Maddalena delivered a blunt reply to a reporter's question about receiving M&M’s from Garry’s son during fight week.

Ad

Maddalena said that he doesn't think "that's actually Ian's son" and doubled down on the comments at the post-fight press conference. He said:

"I said what I said, and that’s what I think."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Garry has long addressed the MMA community's obsession with his blended family, especially since he married Layla Anna-Lee and began raising her son from a previous relationship. Following the win, Garry, unimpressed with Della Maddalena’s performance against Belal Muhammad, called it sloppy and promised to “box his ears off.”

Speaking about Della Maddalena's performance in an Instagram post, Garry said:

"You have a new champion in Jack Della Maddalena. He had a great performance, but sloppy. The rumor is that Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170. If he does, then all of us welterweights have to take a step back and give the man respect he deserves. But if negotiations don't go so well, then you have a tall, blonde Irishman who's ready to take over the UFC and get that belt and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena. I'll box the ears off him."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ad

If Islam Makhachev doesn’t move up, this ufc-315-belal-muhammad-vs-jack-della-maddalena" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">matchup feels inevitable. The tension is palpable, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Robert Whittaker breaks down Jack Della Maddalena’s clinical title win over Belal Muhammad

Robert Whittaker was thoroughly impressed with Jack Della Maddalena’s performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. He praised the Australian's elite mid-range striking, calling it some of the best in the game.

Ad

Whittaker also pointed out that Della Maddalena’s discipline and control in the pocket allowed him to dominate the pace, never overcommitting while still landing clean combinations. He also noted how his improved takedown defense and footwork made Muhammad hesitant in sequences.

Breaking down the performance on a recent episode of the MMAArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:

“Jack’s mid-range fighting is so good, he does it better than anybody. Belal looked super uncomfortable early. Jack gave so many looks, knees, teeps, uppercuts [and] it really dissuaded the takedowns. He wasn’t overcommitting, just ones and twos, but he kept that rhythm and fight discipline the whole time. It was a high-level display. Jack’s striking, his comfort in the pocket, his ability to own that mid-range, it was like watching a guy who’s already defended the belt. He’s leveled up massively.”

Ad

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.