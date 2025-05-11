Jack Della Maddalena corners Dana White backstage post UFC 315 win with demand

By Subham
Modified May 11, 2025 20:02 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena (left) asked Dana White (middle) to schedule next fight in Perth against Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jack Della Maddalena (left) asked Dana White (middle) to schedule next fight in Perth against Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Newly minted UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena has a demand that he has put in front of UFC CEO Dana White. 'JDM' wants his first title defense against Islam Makhachev in his hometown of Perth, Australia.

Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 by unanimous decision to become the first UFC champion from Perth, Australia. After the fight, 'JDM' got on the phone with White and asked if his first title defense would be in Perth against Makhachev. In footage captured by the UFC, he is heard asking:

"Makhachev next, right? In Perth?"

To which White replied:

"We’ll get this figured out."
Check out Dana White and Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

At the UFC 315 post-fight presser, the new UFC welterweight kingpin talked about potentially fighting Makhachev in Perth, now that Western Australia has a champion, and said:

"I think it makes sense. Obviously, Volk and Islam fought in Perth a couple of years ago, and that was a great fight. And people think Volk, it was a very close fight. Volk did good. So I think it makes sense. A bit of a story there. Perth blew the roof off... I think if we could do it with the hometown kid defending the belt, it would be even better."
Check out Della Maddalena's comments below (5:10):

Jack Della Maddalena issues challenge to Islam Makhachev

After Islam Makhachev’s friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad, lost his gold to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Makhachev took to X and confirmed his move to the 170-pound division.

Makhachev also quipped after hearing that 'JDM' wants to avenge Alexander Volkanovski by beating the Dagestani champion. Makhachev posted on X, asking Della Maddalena to keep the "belt clean."

"You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Responding to Makhachev's tweet, 'JDM' said at the post-fight presser:

"Come get it. Come get it." [5:46]
