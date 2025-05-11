"Come get it" - Jack Della Maddalena sends cold message to Islam Makhachev after dismantling Belal Muhammad

Newly minted UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena has accepted Islam Makhachev’s challenge. 'JDM' most recently dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 via unanimous decision.

His first title defense will most likely be against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who has confirmed his move to the 170-pound division. After Makhachev's close friend and training partner Muhammad lost his gold, the 33-year-old took to X and confirmed that it’s time for him to become a double champion, which would mean dethroning Della Maddalena next.

'JDM', on the other hand, has not hesitated to lock horns with the Dagestani next. In the octagon interview, the Australian said he wants to avenge countryman Alexander Volkanovski’s past defeats to Makhachev.

After hearing Della Maddalena's plans to avenge fellow Australian, Makhachev wrote on X:

"You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

At the post-fight presser, when Della Maddalena was asked to weigh in on Makhachev’s latest tweet, he asked the lightweight kingpin to come and get the belt.

"Come get it. Come get it."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Top welterweight contender has message for Jack Della Maddalena

No.-2-ranked UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov was initially scheduled to fight Belal Muhammad, first at UFC 310 and then at UFC 315. The first time, Muhammad had to withdraw because of a bone infection, and this time, Rakhmonov was on the sidelines because of injury, after which Jack Della Maddalena was booked to fight 'Remember the Name.'

After UFC 315, 'Nomad' had a message for the newly minted welterweight champion. The unbeaten Kazakh wrote on X:

"Congratulations to 'JDM.' It was great performance after long layover and injuries. You know I’m the real challenge at 170. Sooner or later my time will come."

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments below:

