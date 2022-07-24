Jack Hermansson to consider changing weight class if he becomes middleweight champion, shares possible post-retirement plans 

Jack Hermansson showed up in his fight against Chris Curtis to beat the American via unanimous decision at UFC London. His post-fight press conference had him already looking forward to continuing in the same stride until he reaches the pinnacle of the middleweight division.

Hermansson was scheduled to face Englishman Darren Till in front of a hostile London crowd. However, the fight did not materialize for the second time, as Till pulled out due to an undisclosed injury and was replaced by an in-form Chris Curtis.

When asked by Sportskeeda MMA's Tim Wheaton whether he was interested in switching weight classes or if he would always call the middleweight division home, 'The Joker' responded:

"If I should be so fortunate to dominate all of the middleweights and become the champion, then it might be an option [switching weight classes]. Until then I will stay in [the] middleweight [division]."

He stated that only if he wins the middleweight championship and dominates the rest of the division will he look towards other divisions. As of now, complete dominance in a division that features the commanding champion Israel Adesanya, perennial contender Robert Whittaker, and surging new-face Alex Pereira, looks like a distant dream.

Jack Hermansson plans to become a coach upon retirement

The 34-year-old bounced back in perfect fashion after his loss to Sean Strickland. However, with a long line of suitors ahead of him for a title shot, there is a fair bit of waiting for him. He can always look to plan for retirement as he is well into his thirties, and the Norwegian is not short on his options.

Hailing from Norway, the Swedish-born fighter represents both countries proudly and is known to have worked various jobs before making his foray into mixed martial arts. Jack Hermansson worked at a pet store, as a bartender, and also as a substitute teacher, but he does not intend to return to any of them.

Sportskeeda MMA asked him if a return to the pet store was imminent upon retiring from combat sports, and 'The Joker' dismissed having any such plans:

"I'm not gonna go back to the pet store. I'm looking forward to, you know, give all of my, everything I have learned through my own martial arts career, to pass it on to the next generation and become a great coach."

Jack Hermansson's interest, however, lies in conveying his martial arts knowledge and experience to the next generation of fighters by training kids. The middleweight contender aspires to become a great coach after retiring from the sport and the MMA world will be better for it.

Check out Hermansson's complete press conference on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far