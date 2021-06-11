Jack Hermansson picks two dream fights in the UFC middleweight division

Top-ranked UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson is coming off an impressive win over one of the organization's hottest prospects in Edmen Shahbazyan. He now believes a matchup with either Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker should be next.

Jack Hermansson weathered an early storm against Shahbazyan to come back and thoroughly dominate his opponent in the second and third rounds. This win moves the Scandinavian fighter up to sixth in the 185-lbs rankings and he is, unsurprisingly, looking for an opponent in the top-five.

Jack Hermansson eying fights with Diego Costa and Robert Whittaker

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Hermansson revealed which two fighters he has his sights set on fighting next. 'The Joker' had the following to say:

"Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, those are my two number one picks after the champ."

Jack Hermansson was confident about fighting Costa, stating the Brazilian would not have the skills to match his notorious grappling game and submission skills.

"I would love to fight Paulo Costa... He's a super-powerful striker. I'd need to be smart, make sure I don't get hit. Hit him as much as I can. Probably take him down, do my thing on the ground. That shit works on everybody. There's not a man in the world that can be under me and be comfortable and that includes him," said Jack Hermansson.

Jack Hermansson's hardest fight in the current middleweight division

When asked who he believes could give him the toughest test at 185-lbs, Hermansson's pick was not the champion, but his other ideal opponent, Robert Whittaker.

"I think Whittaker. Whittaker is my toughest test. He's going to be a tougher test even than Adesanya because Whittaker has extremely good takedown defense. Like, extremely good. You know, he's very well-rounded. I believe that Adesanya is probably not as good in the wrestling and in the ground as Whittaker is. Whittaker's striking is super quick. He has great distance control."

Unfortunately for Jack Hermansson, Robert Whittaker looks set to face the winner of Adesanya vs. Vettori, which takes place this weekend. This leaves Hermansson with Costa, who recently dropped out of his matchup with Jared Cannonier due to financial disputes with the UFC.

Should Hermansson get a win over Costa, a shot at 185-lbs gold may well be in his future.

