Jack Shore not among those receiving 180-day medical suspensions after UFC 301 despite suspected facture that led to loss

Jack Shore was spared from 180-day medical suspensions following UFC 301 despite a suspected fracture that contributed to his loss. The fifth UFC pay-per-view event of 2024 took place last Saturday at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, showcasing a total of 13 fights.

According to a recent MMA Junkie report, out of 26 fighters who competed on the card, the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission has suspended 17 for a minimum of 30 days due to injuries or potential injuries sustained during their respective bouts.

Notably, Ismael Bonfim, Kevin Borjas, Dione Barbosa, and Drakkar Klose received 180-day suspensions pending medical clearance.

However, 'Tank' received a relatively short suspension of 45 days following the severe injury he endured in his TKO defeat via doctor's stoppage against Joanderson Brito in their featherweight bout.

Brito had targeted Shore's leg, finding success with early kicks that ultimately resulted in a significant cut on his opponent's shin. Despite Shore appearing to move without issue, the referee halted the action in the second round after a doctor evaluated his cut due to concerns that 'Tank' may have suffered a broken leg.

Shore recently took to Instagram to vent his frustration against the octagon-side doctor for his assessment. The 29-year-old Welshman clarified in his post that X-rays conducted after the fight revealed he had only suffered a cut, which led to a swollen calf instead of a fracture.

Jack Shore's coach voices dissatisfaction over UFC 301 stoppage

After the fight, Jack Shore’s father and head coach, Richard Shore, expressed his frustration regarding the doctor's suggestion to stop the fight in a lengthy post on X:

"Well, what can we say? Ref stops the fight for the doctor's opinion. The doctor stops the fight. One kick-off and say it’s a cut on the shin, and we can continue. Jack asks to continue. The cutman says to the Doctor he can work the cut and stop the bleeding. The doctor says it’s fractured. Fight over. We get taken to hospital. Have an X-ray and no fracture. A couple of stitches and sent us home. Let fighters fight."

Shore Sr. also posted a photo showing the condition of his son’s leg after a visit to the hospital, affirming that 'Tank' required only a few stitches.

