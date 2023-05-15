Jackie Buntan dreaming of Muay Thai and kickboxing glory in ONE

Jackie Buntan dialed in to produce one of her finest career performances at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10.

The Filipina-American striking dynamo turned heads inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5, when she made quick work of Australian firecracker Diandra Martin in their 131-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle.

She brought an end to their contest with just seconds left in the opening round, connecting with a left hook to the body and a right hand that left the Aussie down and out.

It was the first knockout win of her two-year career in ONE, and it has definitely given the Boxing Works athlete plenty of confidence as she hunts for her next prey.

While there are plenty of rivals or assignments on Jackie Buntan's to-do list, the American-based fighter wants to scoop both the divisional straps available, namely the inaugural strawweight kickboxing gold and the strawweight Muay Thai crown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan said:

“I want to be a two-sport world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

The promotion hasn’t announced any plans in regard to the strawweight kickboxing world title. But Buntan knows her performance over Martin, alongside her other promotional wins, should see her as a worthy challenger.

Since debuting with a hard-earned win over Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE on TNT IV, the South California native has been nothing short of astonishing. She’s outpowered some top contenders on the ONE Championship roster, with her only defeat coming to strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell.

North American viewers can rewatch her most recent battle at ONE Fight Night 10 via the free replay on Prime Video.

