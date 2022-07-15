Jackie Buntan can’t wait for Janet Todd to reach double-champ status with two world titles

Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan is putting her full support behind her training partner 'JT' Janet Todd in her bid to become a two-sport world champion. At ONE 159, the atomweight kickboxing world champion will look to add a Muay Thai world title to her mantle when she faces Lara Fernandez for the interim belt.

Jackie Buntan is coming off a world title attempt herself which saw her in a war against the towering Smilla Sundell. Muay Thai technician Buntan was not victorious in this bout but took very little time away as she got back in the gym to help her training partner get ready for her July 22 world title fight.

In an interview with ONE, Buntan explained exactly how she has been helping Janet Todd get ready for her Muay Thai showdown with Fernandez. Buntan said:

"It depends on the opponent, but our drills are always different really, but we'll always add in specifics to mimic our opponents' strength and style."

Todd is a kickboxing world champion with experience in Muay Thai. Buntan is a Muay Thai striker and offered her opinion on how Todd will perform in a Muay Thai world title bout. She explained that Todd really is a Muay Thai fighter at her core:

"She's extremely good at Muay Thai. I think people need to remember in her amateur career as well, she has won many titles in Muay Thai. She's even medalled in IFMA in Muay Thai, so Muay Thai is her home, Muay Thai is her roots, so I'm excited that it's coming full circle."

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

Both Janet Todd and 'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez will enter their ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title fight on July 22 with a decorated past in striking sports. Both athletes have held multiple world titles internationally in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Buntan said:

"[Janet Todd] said it coming into the organization, she wants to be a champ-champ of kickboxing and Muay Thai, so I'm excited that the time has finally come that she gets a shot at the Muay Thai belt."

In the ONE circle, Todd began in Muay Thai but was unsuccussful in her world title attempt but found massive success in kickboxing. She is the current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and still wants to add another belt to her name. Jackie Buntan commented on Todd's two-sport world championship bid:

"I think that the only time she had the shot at the Muay Thai belt was the first time she's fought, which was with Stamp. So it's cool that it's finally time. That it's finally here that she has the opportunity to fight for the belt again."

ONE 159 on July 22 will host the ONE Muay Thai Women's Atomweight Championship between 'JT' Janet Todd vs 'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez.

