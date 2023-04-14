Jackie Buntan learned a lot from loss to Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan reflected on her loss against Smilla Sundell last year.

In April 2022, Buntan earned an opportunity to become the inaugural women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion. The American was matched up against Sundell, a teenager looking to make history as the youngest ONE world champion.

Smilla Sundell overcame a brutal war and emerged victorious by unanimous decision to become a world champion. During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan had this to say about the loss:

“It was a huge lesson in every capacity, not only in the realm of fighting but outside as well.”

Jackie Buntan won her first three fights with ONE Championship before taking on Smilla Sundell. After losing at ONE 156, Buntan bounced back by taking out Amber Kitchen in December 2022. Meanwhile, Sundell hasn’t defended the strawweight Muay Thai world championship as she waits for a worthy title challenger.

Buntan returns to the circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event in North America. The 25-year-old has been matched up against Diandra Martin, who holds a promotional record of 1-1. Martin last fought in August 2022, defeating Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision.

Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin is one of two Muay Thai fights going down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, with the other being a flyweight Muay Thai world championship bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) and Edgar Tabares. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes