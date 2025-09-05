Jackie Buntan on potentially becoming an action movie star: "Never say never"

Jackie Buntan's world championship pursuits might not be limited to the striking arts if Hollywood comes calling, as the reigning ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion has revealed her long-standing fascination with action cinema.

Ad

The Filipino-American striker is already living out her own action movie storyline as she prepares to attain two-sport glory when she challenges Stella Hemetsberger in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 this Friday, September 5.

But her ambitions could extend far beyond the grandest stage of combat sports.

When asked about potentially transitioning for a chance to star on the big screen, the Boxing Works fighter, teammates of former two-sport ONE world champion Janet Todd, didn't rule out the possibility of successfully crossing over into the entertainment realm.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've always been a fan of action movies, Kill Bill, Charlie's Angels, those movies have always kind of started my itch into women's empowerment," the 28-year-old told the South China Morning Post ahead of her clash inside the Lumpinee Stadium this week.

"I guess you would say, and kind of see that path of going into something in the action world. But yeah, never say never."

Ad

Before dreaming of living the Hollywood dream, though, she'll need to handle business against Hemetsberger in the world's largest martial arts organization when they go to war for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Watch Jackie Buntan's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Ad

Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger, Full fight card for ONE Fight Night 35:

Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai - Featherweight)

Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev (MMA - Featherweight)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo (MMA - Lightweight)

Ad

Johan Ghazali vs. Zakaria El Jamari (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

Macarena Aragon vs. Natalie Salcedo (MMA - Atomweight)

Hyu vs. Jordan Estupinan (Kickboxing - Flyweight)

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, September 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.