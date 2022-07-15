Jackie Buntan shares final training session before Janet Todd flies to Singapore for ONE 159

Kickboxing world champion 'JT' Janet Todd has been getting prepped for her interim Muay Thai world title fight at ONE 159 with a super team. In her corner is American Muay Thai veteran Bryan Popejoy and current top-ranked strawweight Jackie Buntan.

The Filipino-American Buntan shared an image on Instagram of their last training session together. The Muay Thai striker posted:

"Last session ✅ before Janet [Todd] and [Bryan Popejoy] take off to become the CHAMP CHAMP! I am sooo excited to finally see her back in the [ONE] circle and be the dominant force she always is. She is constantly leveling up in every realm- she’s smarter, faster, stronger and scarier."

Jackie Buntan was on a dominant three-fight win streak before challenging for a world title. The skilled, technical striker had a close and exciting Muay Thai war against Sweden's Smilla Sundell. She did not get her hand raised in this championship bout but she is still hungry to come back and win a title.

'JT' Janet Todd is the current ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion and at ONE 159 on July 22, she will be looking to obtain a two-sport champ status when she faces 'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim Muay Thai atomweight world title.

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

The divisional champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has taken some time away from the ONE circle to grow her family. While the Brazilian watches from home, ONE Championship will host an interim atomweight Muay Thai world title between two decorated fighters.

'Pizza Power' Lara Fernandez and 'JT' Janet Todd hold many world titles between them, including ONE Championship, IFMA, World Games, ISKA, World Boxing Council Muaythai, and others.

The Spanish-born Fernandez is excited to make her debut in ONE Championship as it feels like she is reaching where she always dreamed of being. In an interview with ONE, she said:

“Signing with ONE Championship is like reaching the top of the sport. I am super happy, super excited. My biggest dream was to be amongst the top fighters and, now that I am here, it’s a great motivation to keep going and someday beat them all. I work hard every day. I really believe I am at the same level now.”

Janet Todd and Lara Fernandez will face off at ONE 159 for the belt on July 22.

