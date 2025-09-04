Jackie Buntan on whether or not she thinks Stella Hemetsberger will fold under pressure: “That's up to her”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines believes her relentless pressure will be too much for Austrian challenger Stella Hemetsberger.

But whether or not her opponent folds is entirely up to her.

The 28-year-old California resident is one of the most explosive female fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Her aggressive, forward-coming style has been a problem for her opponents.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Buntan shared her thoughts on whether or not Hemetsberger is up for the challenge.

The Filipino-American said:

"That's up to her. For some people, that could be fuel to their fire. Sometimes it could be a double-edged sword, and things can go south. So I don't know. I don't know her that well. That's up to her."

This weekend, Buntan will attempt to go for double gold when she battles Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Buntan and Hemetsberger lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan is ready to seize the moment in bid for double gold: “I never shied away from a challenge”

Jackie Buntan looks to make history this weekend when she attempts to capture the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

And she’s willing to risk it all to step into the ring against a dangerous challenger in Stella Hemetsberger.

She told South China Morning Post:

“I never shied away from a challenge. I think every fight I've had in ONE Championship has been a challenge. So, it's nothing new to me.”

Check out the full interview below:

