“I'm game for whoever they want to give me” - Jackie Buntan willing to work her way back to the top

Filipino-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan is a former ONE world title challenger who is looking to work her way back to world title contention. The young star impressed fans with her consecutive victories in ONE Championship, showcasing her technical mastery of 'The Art of 8 Limbs'.

These wins earned her a shot at the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship, but Buntan lost the fight against Smilla Sundell earlier in 2022.

After her most recent loss, the Filipino-American striker is looking to earn her way back to the throne, rather than demanding an instant rematch. Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, Buntan explained her point of view. She said:

"I would definitely have plans to meet Smilla again and challenge her for the title again. We like doing things the right way from the start of my career, you know — we're patient. So if they want to give me two fights, three fights before I get to challenge her for the belt again, that's fine with me."

Buntan is looking to take her time rather than rush. This is so she can spend more time developing her game in the gym and the ONE circle.

Who's next for Jackie Buntan?

For her next bout, Buntan has not made any requests. Instead, she says that she is happy with whoever ONE Championship wants to throw at her. Speaking to ONE, she explained:

"The only thing is, I'm game for whoever they throw at me. You know, I think there are no specific rankings in the strawweight Muay Thai division yet, but I do believe I'm still at the top of those rankings — a top contender. I think the proof just shows how many times I was active and my success with each fight. I'm game for whoever they want to give me."

The ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai division is loaded with impressive talent — Buntan has already defeated Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela López, to name a few.

For her next fight to move her closer to a world title, Jackie Buntan may want to face impressive English striker Iman Barlow or perhaps avenge a 2017 loss to Amber Kitchen.

Amber Kitchen will face Diandra Martin at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. This event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and air on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Jackie Buntan is not yet scheduled for her comeback fight but is expected to return to the circle in 2022.

