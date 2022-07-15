“One of the best in the world” - Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd isn’t taking Lara Fernandez lightly

ONE’s reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd has the opportunity to make history in the co-main event of ONE 159. On July 22, Todd will face ONE newcomer Lara Fernandez to compete for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

Should Janet Todd walk out of the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a victory, she will enter the history books as only the second woman and third ONE fighter overall to become a simultaneous two-sport world champion.

Standing in her way is ONE debutant Lara Fernandez. While you may not have heard a great deal about her, Fernandez is a dangerous striker with 40 career wins on her record.

She enters ONE Championship as the reigning WBC Muay Thai world flyweight champion and the reigning ISKA world super featherweight champion.

Fellow ONE Muay Thai standout and Todd’s Boxing Works teammate Jackie Buntan recently discussed the upcoming interim world title clash in ONE Championship.

Buntan discussed Fernandez’s status as a newcomer, but does not believe that ‘JT’ will make the mistake of looking past her opponent:

“Man, so I mean, with any opponent, any fight, whether it's a three-round or five-round, Janet does not take her opponents lightly. You know, especially at the level we're in at ONE Championship. Yeah, in every fight, you're fighting one of the best in the world.”

Janet Todd will face a lot of unknowns when she steps into the circle with Lara Fernandez

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan further elaborated on Janet Todd’s preparation for her showdown with Lara Fernandez.

“So I know Janet doesn't underestimate her opponents and take them lightly. I think the only difference is just like with every other camp just being ready to see specific things from whoever she's fighting, you know, working, being able to see their specific strengths really.”

While fans have grown to know what to expect from Todd over the years as an elite-level competitor in ONE, she will have her hands full with Fernandez, who has every intention of making a name for herself at the expense of ‘JT’ at ONE 159.

“[The fans] barely know me, but I will put on a show, then I will become their favorite fighter,” Fernandez told ONE Championship. “No, I don’t feel any pressure at all. I actually love it.”

