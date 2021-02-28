“I think it’s my worst performance ever" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik reflects on disappointing loss to Ciryl Gane in 'first statement' following UFC Vegas 20

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik is understandably very disappointed with the underwhelming performance he put up in the main event of UFC Vegas 20. Rozenstruik succumbed to a lopsided unanimous decision loss following five rounds of cagey action against undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

In his first statement following the fight, Rozenstruik said he believes his performance against Gane was probably the worst of his life. In the five-round fight, 'Bigi Boy' failed to mount any kind of sustained offense and didn't manage to win a single round.

In the statement he made via Twitter, Jairzinho acknowledged that he failed to turn up on the night.

“I just fought and the fight didn’t go my way. I think it’s my worst performance ever, if you ask me. I’m hard (on) myself. I think I realize this.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vows to come back stronger than ever

While fans were hoping to see some explosive back and forth action from two of the most dangerous heavyweights around, they were left high and dry. Jairzinho Rozenstruik managed to land a total of just 42 significant strikes in 25 minutes inside the octagon.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik could have become the next challenger for the heavyweight throne if he managed to bring Gane's hype-train to a screeching halt on Saturday but it wasn't to be. He failed to take his chances in the fight and his reluctance to engage might have cost him a shot at the title in the near future.

However, it is certainly not the end of the road for Rozenstruik and he knows that. If he manages to bounce back immediately with a win on his next fight, Bigi Boy will once again find himself among the top contenders in the well-stacked heavyweight division.

Rozenstruik knows what he needs to do and he is raring to go back to the drawing board and start afresh. He said he is looking forward to training harder than ever for his next fight. Jairzinho Rozenstruik concluded the statement by congratulating his opponent for the impressive victory on the night.

“I’m going to go back home and work my ass off for my next fight. I don’t know who that’s going to be. Respect to Ciryl. He won the fight."

