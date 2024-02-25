Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

UFC heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev are set to lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 87. The Fight Night event will take place on March 2 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the promotion's debut in the region was postponed to June 22. This decision came amid rumors of dissatisfaction regarding the proposed fight card from stakeholders in the Gulf state.

Rozenstruik stands at 6-foot-2 (188 cm) and boasts an impressive reach of 78 inches. Meanwhile, Gaziev has a slight advantage in height, measuring 6-foot-4 (193 cm), and he also holds a modest edge in reach with 78.3 inches.

In his last fight against Jailton Almeida, 'Bigi Boy' weighed in at 264.5 pounds, just under the official heavyweight limit of 265 pounds. Meanwhile, Gaziev weighed 257.9 pounds in his latest outing against Martin Buday.

Rozenstruik holds a professional record of 13-5, with 12 victories coming by way of TKO or KO. He is set to make his 13th appearance in the octagon, aiming to rebound from a submission loss in the main event against Almeida at UFC Charlotte last May.

'Bigi Boy' is currently enduring a challenging period, having won only one out of his last four fights. The 35-year-old Surinamese secured a 23-second knockout victory over Chris Daukaus at UFC 282 in Dec. 2022.

Meanwhile, Gaziev maintains a perfect undefeated career with 12-0, boasting a 100% finish rate achieved through either TKO/KO or submissions in each fight.

The 34-year-old Bahraini secured his first main event slot in only his second UFC bout and has never reached a third round. He is coming off a second-round standing TKO victory over Buday in his promotional debut at UFC 296 last December.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik discusses how Alex Pereira might perform in the UFC heavyweight division

Jairzinho Rozenstruik thinks it wouldn't be a wise decision for reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to transition to the heavyweight division.

During an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Rozenstruik stated that while 'Poatan' possesses the skill set required for the transition, there are inherent risks associated with it:

"His skill set is sick. He's got the skills; he hits hard, but I think heavyweight is different. Like you know, if you get hit first, you can be gone, you know... If it's his choice, do it. I'll never say don't do it. If it was me, I'd stick around at middleweight [or] light heavyweight. He is the champ at light heavyweight. He is doing very well. So don't trouble the big boys."

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's comments below (8:44):