"He looks professional" - Stipe Miocic gives his verdict on Jake Paul ahead of Tyron Woodley fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has given his verdict on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight.

Miocic had words of high praise for both Paul and Woodley. Although he refrained from predicting who’d win the fight, he asserted that people are going to be surprised by the fight.

During a press conference that was part of the ongoing promotional campaign for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match, one of the notable personalities in attendance was none other than the legendary Stipe Miocic.

The heavyweight MMA icon hails from Cleveland, Ohio – akin to Jake Paul – and chimed in with his opinion on the bout. When asked to predict the winner of the upcoming fight, Stipe Miocic stated:

“I’m terrible in prediction that’s why I never bet because usually who I bet is (losing), you know what I’m saying. No, but, honestly, it’s just, you know, with Jake, you’ve seen him progress so much more and more and more. And it’s just kind of scary. He’s getting really good. And, you know, at first, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay’. And now you’re watching what he’s doing. He looks professional. He looks like you know what he’s doing.

“You know, and Tyron Woodley, he’s, you know, he’s been doing it for so long too. I think it’s gonna be a hell of a fight. I think people are gonna be surprised.”

Check out the video of the press conference below uploaded to YouTube by WKYC Channel 3:

Jake Paul and Stipe Miocic have tough challenges ahead of them

Stipe Miocic (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

Ohio natives Jake Paul and Stipe Miocic face tough challenges ahead of them in the sport of professional boxing and MMA respectively.

Jake Paul, in what will be his fourth professional combat sports contest, is set to compete against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul will fight Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing match at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on August 29.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic is coming off a second-round KO loss in his UFC heavyweight title fight against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March.

Miocic subsequently vowed to regain his title. Dana White has said that the former champ is expected to challenge for the gold against the winner of Francis Ngannou's first title defense. That particular bout will be between the Cameroonian and the winner of the UFC 265 main event between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

