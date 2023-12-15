Jake Paul allegedly turned down massive MMA fight with WWE superstar

The first Jake Paul MMA fight will be a spectacle that the PFL will throw all of its promotional weight behind. Apparently, one athlete who sought to welcome him into the cage was ex-WWE superstar Matt Riddle, who 'The Problem Child' is said to have rejected after being contacted by the Riddle camp.

The professional wrestler parted ways with WWE back in September after spending his last days with the promotion embroiled in controversy. Riddle has, since then, plied his trade elsewhere. He flirted with a return to MMA, as he previously fought for the UFC.

Unfortunately, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the influencer boxing sensation, who signed with the PFL earlier this year, reportedly turned down an MMA bout with Riddle due to the latter's past experience in the UFC octagon.

"Matt Riddle and his reps spoke directly to Jake Paul of late regarding doing a match. Paul expressed no interest in facing Riddle under MMA rules, where Riddle would have the experience edge even though he hasn’t been active or trained for fighting for years. Riddle was willing to do a boxing match and at this point, it’s up to Paul’s side, which obviously it always would be since he’s the A-side."

Despite marking his intention to compete in the realm of mixed martial arts, Paul is currently focused on his boxing career, as he hopes to crown himself a world champion in the sport. He is scheduled to take on Andre August, a professional boxer, later today in what will be his potential first step toward a world title.

Jake Paul's brief appearance in WWE

Most fans wouldn't have expected Jake Paul's MMA debut to take place after his WWE one. However, back in 2022, his older brother Logan Paul faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at that year's WWE Crown Jewel.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa interfered with the match, prompting 'The Problem Child' to come to his older brother's defense.

Check out Jake Paul making his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel (2022) in the clip below:

Despite the Paul brothers' best efforts, 'Maverick' would ultimately lose the match, and 'The Problem Child' hasn't made a serious appearance in a pro-wrestling capacity since.