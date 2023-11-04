Matt Riddle allegedly reached out to combat sports megastar for a blockbuster match outside WWE - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is gearing up for the next chapter of his career outside the company.

Riddle was released by WWE in September. The former RAW Tag Team Champion found himself as one of a list of talents that were released from the company after the recent TKO merger. Other names let go from the company included Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, Elias, and several other NXT talents.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Riddle and his team reached out to Jake Paul regarding a matchup. Jake reportedly turned down an MMA bout owing to Matt's previous experience in the Octagon. A boxing clash could be on the cards if Paul agrees to it.

"Matt Riddle and his reps spoke directly to Jake Paul of late regarding doing a match. Paul expressed no interest in facing Riddle under MMA rules, where Riddle would have the experience edge even though he hasn’t been active or trained for fighting for years. Riddle was willing to do a boxing match and at this point, it’s up to Paul’s side, which obviously it always would be since he’s the A-side."

The veteran journalist continued, stating that Jake Paul wants to be recognized as a legitimate combat sports athlete. However, there may be a downside to facing off against Riddle.

"There is some name value in Riddle from pro wrestling and that he has a legit background, but not in boxing, and then there’s the potential negative at this point in time of Paul boxing against a pro wrestler when he’s trying to be seen as more serious. So I don’t expect anything to come of this," Meltzer said.

Matt Riddle will face Rob Van Dam next year

Meltzer also wrote about Matt Riddle's 90-day non-compete clause. He mentioned that the non-compete will expire in December post which he is eligible to appear for other promotions.

"Riddle’s non-compete clause, as with Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali among others, expires in December. Riddle vs. RVD was announced for a 3/9 show in Chillicothe, OH, promoted by Bobby Fulton."

Riddle is scheduled to face ECW legend and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam at the Big Time Wrestling: The Reunion 3 special event on March 9, 2024. The event will take place at the OU-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

