Jake Paul announces new co-host for his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast

YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul has done remarkably well in getting a solid footing in his career through different ventures. One of them is his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, which has become one of the most talked about shows.

‘The Problem Child’ recently welcomed YouTuber George Janko as his new co-host on the show. Janko previously co-hosted Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. He had a fallout with the elder Paul sibling after a heated debate about religious beliefs.

Janko started his podcast, The George Janko Show, after parting ways with Logan Paul and explained the reasons for leaving Impaulsive in the first video. A December 2023 episode of Janko’s podcast, where he interviewed controversial influencer Andrew Tate, grabbed a lot of public attention.

A clip from the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul was posted on its official X handle to announce Janko’s addition to the team as the new co-host. He said:

“I’m the new co-host now. I left the old podcast. I’ve got a good raise over here. I feel comfortable over here.”

Janko seems to have received a lot of fan criticism after leaving Logan Paul’s podcast and expressed his gratitude to Jake Paul and the team for extending their support at the time.

Jake Paul set to fight alongside Amanda Serrano in March

Jake Paul’s fighting career was criticized for the perceived lack of relevance in mainstream boxing. However, he has been progressing rapidly and holds an 8-1 record as a professional boxer.

Paul has announced the goal to become a boxing world champion and he recently defeated professional boxer Andre August in December 2023. The 27-year-old will return to the competition to take on Ryan Bourland on March 2, 2024.

Bourland holds a 17-2 record as a professional boxer. He is a former Golden Gloves champion and a National Junior Olympic boxer. However, he has not competed since 2022 and fans criticized Paul on social media for ‘pulling him out of retirement’.

The March 2 boxing event will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Serrano and mandatory challenger Nina Meinke. The event will take place at El Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.