Jake Paul and Ben Askren fans crash Canelo Alvarez's post-fight interview 

One might be a fan of Jake Paul or a critic, but one cannot deny the impact he currently has in the world of combat sports.

He has successfully managed to get his name out and turn himself into a household name among boxing and MMA fans. After going through non-combat sports opponents like YouTuber AnEsonGib and ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has now set his eyes on former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren on April 17 under the banner of Triller Fight Club.

One of the biggest reasons behind this is Jake Paul's already existing huge fan base, whom he somewhat brought over to the sport when he switched career from a YouTuber to a boxer. A couple of his fans showed up at the recent boxing match where Canelo Alvarez fought Avni Yildirim and picked up a technical knockout victory at the end of the third round.

A couple of fans wearing t-shirts with Jake Paul and Ben Askren's faces showed up inside the ring, crashing Canelo Alvarez's post-fight interview. They were asked to leave by the boxer, and the two fans readily obliged, but not before they had waved at the camera quite gleefully, perhaps excited about the prospect of being on television, simply.

Ariel Helwani shared a clip recording of his live television where the two fans can be clearly seen behind Canelo Alvarez as he stands in front of the mic, answering the questions of his interviewer.

There were two random guys wearing t-shirts with @jakepaul and @Benaskren’s face on them just standing in back of Canelo during his post-fight interview. pic.twitter.com/PTkCCqeW3s — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 28, 2021

The victory allowed Canelo Alvarez to successfully retain his WBC and WBA super-middleweight belts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren - How is the fight likely to go?

Ben Askren has never been known for his striking skills inside the octagon. He has always been more of a wrestler, which is why it earned him some criticism when he accepted a boxing contest against Jake Paul, who despite every other antic, does know how to throw a punch inside a boxing ring.

However, Ben Askren has also proven to be a fighter who is hard to hit throughout his MMA career. A former Olympian and Pan American freestyle wrestling champion, Ben Askren held titles in Bellator and ONE Championship before making his way to UFC.

Ben Askren knows that he probably lacks the power to knock Jake Paul out and is also disadvantaged when it comes to size. So, his gameplan involves wearing the YouTuber down until he submits to the pressure, according to what he said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.