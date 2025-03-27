Jake Paul blasts Tommy Fury for rejecting $6 million Netflix offer: "Ship has sailed unless you take $3M"

Jake Paul labeled Tommy Fury and his dad as "the two dumbest dingbats" for allegedly refusing a $6 million offer for their rematch.

In February 2023, Paul suffered his lone professional boxing defeat, a split decision against Fury in Saudi Arabia.

The two celebrity-boxer hybrids have since continued building their rivalry on social media, potentially leading to a rematch.

Earlier this week, 'The Problem Child' claimed "the ship has sailed" for a rematch against Fury. 'TNT' responded on X:

"No worries at all mate, hope that loss doesn’t eat you up too much. Just know, that you never had enough balls to try and avenge your loss. You’re right, we are different… I’m a winner and you’re a loser."

Paul reacted to Fury's message by claiming the Brit turned down a $6 million offer for them to fight on Netflix:

"You still drunk? You turned down $6M plus upside to headline Netflix against me. Your dadager and you may be the two dumbest dingbats the UK has ever created. Oh and you can’t travel to the US you wanker…sooooo Ship has sailed unless you take $3M and we run it in 2025. Let us know. You literally have ZERO opportunity other than fighting me or the other jumping jack pullout artist"

Jake Paul reiterates $3 million offer to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul initially claimed he's moving on from the rematch against Tommy Fury. With that said, the YouTuber-turned-boxer won't be able to avenge the lone blemish on his boxing record without defeating Fury.

Paul followed up his previously mentioned message toward 'TNT' by once again offering him $3 million to fight later this year:

"I’m offering Tommy Fury $3M to fight me in 2025. The number is $4M if he can legally get into the US. Let’s see who is ducking who."

Tommy Fury has only fought once since defeating Jake Paul, securing a unanimous decision win against another crossover superstar, KSI.

Fury was scheduled to fight former UFC fighter Darren Till in January before pulling out of the Misfits main event.

Meanwhile, Paul has bounced back since fighting Fury, winning five consecutive fights, including three by KO/TKO.

