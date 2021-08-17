Jake Paul breaks down Tyron Woodley's gameplan for their upcoming fight

Jake Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 29.

Paul recently weighed in on what he expects from Woodley, who's probably the toughest challenge of his career.

According to Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley is likely to start slow and try to take the fight into deeper waters and rely on his experience.

Speaking about his expectations from Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul told Damon Martin from MMA Fighting:

"You know, I expect him to start slow and to try and feel me out. And to take me into the later rounds or at least try to. And to be honest, backfoot, moving away, you know seeing my gameplan. So, I think you're gonna see a less aggressive guy who is gonna try to find my mistakes and take the fight into the later rounds. Because he probably thinks in is head that that will help him because of his experience or conditioning or...I don't know but I just see that being how he's fighting, just like sort of backing up."

Check out Jake Paul's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Jake Paul is confident of taking on Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will probably face the toughest challenge of his professional career when he takes on Tyron Woodley at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

But Paul is confident of defeating Woodley however the bout plays out.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will happen on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Cleveland, OH. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Showtime PPV.



It's a homecoming for @jakepaul who went to school at nearby Westlake High.



Same arena where UFC 203 was held back in 2016. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 12, 2021

According to Jake Paul, 'The Chosen One' will be vulnerable to his shots if he tries an aggressive approach.

'The Problem Child' is also confident of hunting down Woodley if the former UFC champ tries a defensive approach. Speaking of his own plan against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul further told Damon Martin:

"But you know, I'm a real killer in there so I'm gonna try to hunt him down and get him out of there, regardless of if he is coming forward. If he is coming forward, he is gonna get walked into the shots. If he is on his backfoot, I'm a hunter and I can go get him. So, I can fight both ways, which is great."

