Jake Paul calls out fighters for "going silent" when it's time to sign a contract

Jake Paul isn't impressed with all the fighters out there who are happy to engage in social media smack talk but refuse to sign a contract to fight.

Paul is currently searching for an opponent to box on an upcoming August pay-per-view. While 'The Problem Child' seems to have found an acceptable option in former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, it sounds like Bisping is more interested in throwing barbs online than actually fighting.

In a new Twitter post, Paul wrote:

"All these fighters go silent when it’s time to actually fight and sign the dotted line."

While Paul's current 'hit list' of potential opponents includes several fighters, it's Bisping that Paul has been sparring with on Twitter, offering the UK legend $1 million plus a percentage of pay-per-view if he can get licensed to fight.

Bisping recently declared on his podcast:

"The Tsuut'ina Combat Sports Commission have messaged me and said 100% that they would host that fight and they would commission me with one eye. So, Mr. Jake Paul… the ball’s in your court.”

He then repeatedly stated he wasn't seriously interested in fighting Paul. So that could certainly be what Paul is referring to.

Jake Paul told HBO Sports he made $45 million boxing in 2021

HBO's Real Sports is set to air an episode on Paul's rise in the boxing world. During a preview clip Paul claims he made $45 million from fighting alone in 2021. Host Bryant Gumbel told Paul:

"According to Forbes Magazine, by purse, you are the number one professional boxer in the world."

Jake Paul fought three times in 2021, once against Ben Askren in April and twice against Tyron Woodley in August and December. While the Askren fight was promoted by Triller, both Woodley fights were done under Paul's own promotion, Most Valuable Promotions. Being his own promoter certainly allows him to maximize the amount of money he makes on each event.

Paul was indeed the highest paid boxer in 2021. According to Forbes, Paul's $45 million made him the 20th highest paid athlete in the world, fourteen places ahead of the next highest paid boxer that year, Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez made $34 million that year.

