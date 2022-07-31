"Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo have competition of their own of who calls out Conor McGregor more" - Fans react after 'The Problem Child' claims he would rather fight the Irishman than Floyd Mayweather

MMA and boxing fans have reacted once again after Jake Paul made yet another bold claim that he would defeat UFC star Conor McGregor in the squared circle.

Paul, who was due to headline a card at Madison Square Garden next week, announced yesterday that the bout has been canceled due to an issue with Hasim Rahman Jr. and his team.

The former Disney channel star has wasted no time in trying to book his next fight and once again turned his attention to 'Notorious'. Paul believes more people would like to see him face the Irishman than boxing great Floyd Mayweather:

"Me vs. Conor [McGregor] is a way bigger fight than [Me vs. Floyd Mayweather]... Me vs. Conor is way more competitive, there'll be way more sh*t talked, way more entertaining, and it's the one everyone really wants."

Fans have reacted to Paul's latest claim, with one fan admitting that the real battle is between 'The Problem Child' and Henry Cejudo regarding who can call out McGregor the most.

"Jake and Cejudo have competition of their own of who calls out McGregor more"

Another fan raised the point between the two men's sizes, as Paul fights at 190lbs whereas McGregor has only fought at 170lbs or below.

"Hold on Jake Pauls fights at 190? Conor at his biggest is 170. So he wants fight a smaller man who's had one boxing fight?"

Michael Bisping discusses rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2

Although Jake Paul would like to add his name to the mix, the latest rumors suggest a second bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is close to being agreed.

The Irishman first faced the undefeated boxer back in 2017 in what was dubbed 'The Money Fight'. It certainly lived up to its name. McGregor's 10th-round TKO loss was the single biggest payday of his career so far. Mayweather reportedly earned over $275 million for the bout with 'Notorious' taking home over $130 million.

Michael Bisping discussed the rumored bout on his YouTube channel. 'The Count' believes the only reason Conor McGregor is interested in a rematch is because he'd love to be the one to hand Mayweather (50-0) the first professional boxing loss of his career:

"They're arguing over the amount of rounds. They're arguing over whether or not this is going to be a professional fight. Of course, if Conor McGregor is going to step in there against Floyd Mayweather, he wants the fight to be a professional bout. Because if he can pull off an upset, if he can get the job done, he takes away that shiny record."

