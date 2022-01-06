"Waiting for my USADA drug test" - Jake Paul changes his Instagram bio following Dana White's steroid test challenge

After Dana White accused Jake Paul of steroid usage and challenged him to take a drug test, the YouTuber star appears to have accepted the challenge.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer seemingly agreed to undergo USADA drug testing by changing his Instagram bio. Here's what Jake Paul's new Instagram bio reads:

"Waiting for my USADA drug test. I’m ready Dana. DM for address."

Jake Paul Instagram profile

Jake Paul started a brand new chapter in his long-standing beef with Dana White on New Year’s Day when he challenged the UFC boss to substantially reform the promotion.

In his challenge, Paul vowed to immediately retire from the sport of boxing and challenge Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon if a number of clauses were met.

'The Problem Child' demanded that every UFC fighter be paid a minimum amount of $50,000 for each fight. The current minimum fee is just $12,000. He added that all fighters should be guaranteed 50% of the company’s annual revenue.

Paul also demanded that the UFC provide long-term healthcare to its fighters, citing previous UFC alums who have publicly discussed the brain damage they sustained in the cage.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

It didn't take long for Dana White to respond. He raised the stakes by blasting Jake Paul. White claimed that the 24-year-old benefitted in his fights by cheating and challenged 'The Problem Child' to be randomly steroid tested for the next two years.

Dana White advises Jake Paul to start his own business

While Jake Paul may be ready to take a USADA drug test, that's not the only challenge the UFC president has for the undefeated boxer.

Dana White also challenged Paul and his adviser to start their own business. Referring to the YouTube star's demands for better working conditions for UFC fighters, White said in a video on social media:

"If you two think you can do it better than we do, that we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating fighters better than we do, knock yourself out. Go start your own business, it’s easy to do. Get the warlock [Paul's adviser] on it. The warlock can get it started for you."

Also Read Article Continues below

The animosity between Jake Paul and Dana White has clearly reached boiling point. The two have been trading insults for a long time now. but it is unclear if anything will come of this outside of social media.

Edited by Harvey Leonard