Did Floyd Mayweather break Jake Paul's tooth during their brawl?

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul engaged in a furious brawl following the media scrum at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul admitted that his altercation with Mayweather left him with a black eye.
The YouTuber also posted a video to his Instagram story, where a boastful Paul can be seen laughing. One of the things that caught the attention of fans was his chipped tooth, which many believe resulted from his brawl with Mayweather.
However, contrary to the popular notion, it appears Jake Paul had a chipped tooth months before his recent altercation with Mayweather.
After Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January this year, Paul uploaded a video to his Instagram, laughing hysterically while poking fun at the Irishman.
The YouTuber's chipped tooth is clearly visible in that video, which you can watch below:
Although Mayweather had nothing to do with Paul's broken tooth, the legendary boxer was the catalyst behind leaving the YouTuber with a black eye. Still, Paul claims that it was one of Mayweather's bodyguards who caught him with a punch and not Mayweather himself.
The wild brawl between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather erupted after the former randomly stole the latter's hat. Throughout the altercation, Paul was incessantly uttering, "got your hat." He later got himself inked with a "gotcha hat" tattoo and launched a merchandise collection featuring "gotcha hat" caps and hoodie.
Jake Paul claimed Floyd Mayweather is sending goons after him
After the chaotic events at the Hard Rock Stadium, Jake Paul claimed Floyd Mayweather is trying to hurt or kill him by sending goons his way. Mayweather, however, has not commented on Paul's allegations.
Mayweather is set to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 7, 2021. The bout will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Logan Paul is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer. His last fight was against fellow YouTuber KSI, which resulted in a split decision win for the Englishman.
Meanwhile, Mayweather will step into the boxing ring for the first time since December 2018. His last fight was also an exhibition bout against kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa.