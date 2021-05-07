Did Floyd Mayweather break Jake Paul's tooth during their brawl?

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul engaged in a furious brawl following the media scrum at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul admitted that his altercation with Mayweather left him with a black eye.

The YouTuber also posted a video to his Instagram story, where a boastful Paul can be seen laughing. One of the things that caught the attention of fans was his chipped tooth, which many believe resulted from his brawl with Mayweather.

Jake Paul broke his tooth and caught one on the left eye after snatching Floyd Mayweather’s hat. He doesn’t care 😏 pic.twitter.com/UOJyGizd7Q — BroBible (@BroBible) May 6, 2021

"Un Touched"



- Ripped shirt

- Black Eye pic.twitter.com/uYzlHGAXja — Exempt Kiphlo (@kiphlo) May 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather really knocked Jake Paul’s tooth out I’m— pic.twitter.com/3WtXePYDTq — 🅴 (@nubianbarbi) May 7, 2021

However, contrary to the popular notion, it appears Jake Paul had a chipped tooth months before his recent altercation with Mayweather.

After Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January this year, Paul uploaded a video to his Instagram, laughing hysterically while poking fun at the Irishman.

The YouTuber's chipped tooth is clearly visible in that video, which you can watch below:

Although Mayweather had nothing to do with Paul's broken tooth, the legendary boxer was the catalyst behind leaving the YouTuber with a black eye. Still, Paul claims that it was one of Mayweather's bodyguards who caught him with a punch and not Mayweather himself.

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

The wild brawl between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather erupted after the former randomly stole the latter's hat. Throughout the altercation, Paul was incessantly uttering, "got your hat." He later got himself inked with a "gotcha hat" tattoo and launched a merchandise collection featuring "gotcha hat" caps and hoodie.

Jake Paul claimed Floyd Mayweather is sending goons after him

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Media Availability

After the chaotic events at the Hard Rock Stadium, Jake Paul claimed Floyd Mayweather is trying to hurt or kill him by sending goons his way. Mayweather, however, has not commented on Paul's allegations.

word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me



if I die....... I died for the hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Mayweather is set to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 7, 2021. The bout will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Logan Paul is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer. His last fight was against fellow YouTuber KSI, which resulted in a split decision win for the Englishman.

Meanwhile, Mayweather will step into the boxing ring for the first time since December 2018. His last fight was also an exhibition bout against kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa.