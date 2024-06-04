Jake Paul claims he knows "lot about" Conor McGregor and UFC 303 amid Dublin press conference cancellation: "They get pis*ed"

Jake Paul claimed to know the reason for Conor McGregor's press conference without revealing it. McGregor is set to make a comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 and fans were looking forward to the press conference scheduled to take place in Dublin on June 3.

But to fans' dismay, it was canceled a few hours before the scheduled time due to undisclosed reasons. McGregor apologized to the fans in a social media post. The Irishman or the UFC have not confirmed the revised date and time for the press conference yet.

Paul, who has been at odds with the UFC and McGregor for the last few years, took to social media and shared his thoughts on the incident:

"People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pis*ed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them and they’ll figure it out."

Paul's reference to the UFC "getting pis*ed" refers to the fact that UFC CEO Dana White has been highly critical of influencer boxing. He has dismissed it as a 'freak show' due to the lack of perceived competitive relevance and fiercely responded to Paul when he has spoken about issues like UFC fighter pay.

Conor McGregor shared his critical opinion about Jake Paul and influencer boxing

While Jake Paul has aggressively campaigned for a fight against Conor McGregor several times, the Irishman has shown no interest in the crossover match. In an interview with SiriusXM, McGregor was asked to share his thoughts on the bizarre Paul vs. Tyson fight. The Irishman replied:

“For me, it does set a bad precedent in the industry because what you’ve got now is - and I would say this to the young athletes coming up - men and women - Don’t aspire to be one of these YouTuber fighters. Aspire for world titles. Aspire for [the Olympics] … That is how you etch your name in history.”

He added:

“Doing these little smash-and-grab fights, you might get a few likes, but there’s nothing substantial to it. It’s hollow. It can be profitable, but it’s hollow. And I’m noticing a trend in young fighters coming up that are not even interested in competing in the amateur scene or rising up to win a national title… You need the gold on the waist. You need to etch your name on the belt.” [H/T siriusxm.com]

Unfortunately, Paul vs. Tyson has been postponed due to the 57-year-old's recent health concern that required medical attention during his flight from Miami to Los Angeles.