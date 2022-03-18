"Why isn't he calling out Israel Adesanya?" - Dana White questions Jake Paul's intentions behind calling out Conor McGregor  

Dana White recently reacted to Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor. White believes that Paul and McGregor are not even close to being in the same weight class and questioned why the YouTuber turned boxer is not calling out Israel Adesanya instead.

During a recent chat with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, White highlighted the size disparity between the Irishman and the younger Paul brother:

"They're not even remotely close to being in the same weight class. Not even close remotely. The kid's 6'1, 210 [lb]. Conor McGregor's 155 lb."

Watch Dana White talk to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto below:

The UFC president also questioned Jake Paul's unwillingness to call out Israel Adesanya:

"Why isn't he calling out Israel Adesanya? I know, I know, you know and everybody else knows."

Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion and has also fought in the light heavyweight division. He stands 6'4 and is much closer to Paul's size than Conor McGregor.

Apart from being one of the best fighters in the UFC at the moment, Adesanya had a decorated kickboxing career before starting his MMA career. The 32-year-old currently holds a professional MMA record of 22-1.

Watch Israel Adesanya's best octagon moments in the video below:

Dana White hasn't closed the door on a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight

Dana White recently appeared on the Impaulsive Podcast to have a chat with Logan Paul. He was asked if a future fight between Jake Paul and McGregor is a possibility at all. White responded:

“Probably not, though, I’m never completely closed off to anything. I used to say that about, you know, things. But I don’t say that anymore ‘cause you never know. You never know what could happen.”

Watch Dana White's appearance on the Impaulsive Podcast below:

McGregor is currently recovering from his freak leg break in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to continue in the lightweight division once he is fully fit.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has made it a trend to fight MMA fighters in the boxing ring. It will be interesting to see if 'Notorious' and 'The Problem Child' fight anytime soon.

