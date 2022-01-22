Jake Paul claims he will make MMA debut as middleweight, highlights weight cut issues in the UFC

Jake Paul has admitted he will make his mixed martial arts debut as a middleweight and will prioritize his health over everything else.

In a recent tweet, 'The Problem Child' responded to Dana White by initially claiming he could make his UFC debut by cutting 20 pounds and competing at welterweight.

However, Paul highlighted the weight-cutting issues several UFC fighters have faced over the years and how it has destroyed the bodies and minds of some athletes.

"@danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight [185]. Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190," Jake Paul tweeted.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first.



PS Conor walking around at 190 @danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it.But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first.PS Conor walking around at 190 . @danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it.But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190 https://t.co/ifR8ed3FTE

In a recent conversation on the Full Send podcast, Dana White admitted that he isn't completely shutting down the idea of Paul fighting in his promotion at some point.

While speaking to the Nelk Boys and co., White stated that 'The Problem Child' is allowed to do whatever he wants. White personally thinks that Paul would never fight under his promotion but concluded his statement by claiming that he lives by the "never say never" attitude.

“Would I let him [in the UFC]? Well, he can do whatever he wants to do. I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen but listen, I never say never anymore."

Check out Dana White's conversation on the Full Send Podcast below:

Jake Paul is currently on the back of two wins over a former UFC champion

Jake Paul's last fight saw him brutally knockout former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul has faced Woodley in his last two consecutive fights, beating 'The Chosen One' on both occasions.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

The first fight between Paul and Woodley ended in favor of 'The Problem Child, who won via decision. However, the rematch was a completely different story, as Paul knocked out Woodley with a brutal right hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been at war with Dana White for several months and has called out the UFC president on several occasions in regards to the fighter's pay issues.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Genci Papraniku