"I wanna go to the NFL after this" - Jake Paul says he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns after boxing

Jake Paul's persistent callouts of MMA fighters are enough to suggest that his fighting career is far from over. However, once he decides to hang up his gloves, the YouTuber turned boxer would like to have a crack at playing in the NFL.

'The Problem Child' is confident that his toughness and skills as a boxer can translate onto the football field. During a recent appearance on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul said:

"I wanna go to NFL after this. Like legitimately, just to play like safety and just deck people. I swear to God, I'm about to bring hella ratings to whatever team I'm on."

When asked which NFL team he would like to join if given a choice, Paul responded:

"Would you have ever thought that I would play for the Cleveland Browns? No, right? That would be crazy. I could run a 4.34. I have the size, I have the power, I can knock people out with one punch. So why can't I play free safety?"

A native of Westlake, Ohio, Jake Paul has always been a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns and there's no denying the attention he would bring to the team.

Jake Paul wants to make a move to MMA

A move to football may well be an option for Jake Paul. However, it is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' has also expressed an interest in making the switch to MMA in the future.

In the lead-up to his recent fight against Tyron Woodley, Paul revealed that he has already discussed training with coach Javier Mendez and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) for his MMA debut.

Jake Paul continues to silence doubters with his impressive performances in the boxing ring. On December 18, the YouTube star knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley with a vicious overhand right in the sixth round of their much-hyped boxing showdown.

